Drew McIntyre's plan of extending his win streak to 2-0 against CM Punk came to a halt at Bash in Berlin. At the premium live event held in the capital of Germany, Punk registered a decisive win over the Scotsman in a Strap Match which was praised by the WWE Universe.

This win evened the score between McIntyre and Punk which opened the possibility for a rubber match. However, it remains to be seen when it will take place and what will be the stipulation. There is a huge chance the Scotsman could challenge The Straight Edge Superstar to a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood.

For those unaware, Bad Blood Premium Live Event is famous for hosting Hell in a Cell match. It was the same PLE that introduced the WWE Universe to this hellish structure in 1997. Hence, it would make complete sense for McIntyre and Punk to put an end to this rivalry inside a HIAC match in next month's premium live event.

Since the duo are sworn rivals, there is no chance they would escape each other's wrath inside the cell and that is exactly what they would want. While this is all speculative, it will be interesting to see if something along these lines happens on RAW tonight or in the coming weeks.

CM Punk has his sights set on a title on Monday Night RAW

While a rubber match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk would be great, it looks like the latter is not interested. It seems like Punk is content with beating the Scotsman once and reclaiming his stolen bracelet. That's the reason he has set his sights on a title on RAW.

The title in question is the World Heavyweight Championship. After CM Punk's match at Bash in Berlin ended, he was interviewed by Jackie Redmond who asked him what did the future look like for him. While the former AEW star said his rivalry with Drew McIntyre has come to an end, he spoke about challenging for the World Heavyweight Title:

"It's definitely the end of me and Drew McIntyre. What's next for me is, I am going to take a long hot shower. I am going to try and find some donuts, and I got myself a main event to watch because I am very interested in the results. Gunther vs Randy Orton, and some people like to say, 'May the best man win.' But in this case, may the best man win because the better man is coming for you. I want the gold."

It's worth noting that at the time of the above-mentioned interview, Gunther had not registered a win over Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin. While CM Punk has made his stance clear by burying the rivalry with Drew McIntyre, it will be interesting to see if the Scotsman has done the same.

