Adam Pearce makes major announcement ahead of WWE RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has made a major announcement ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Tonight's edition of RAW will be the first show following WrestleMania XL. Several new champions were crowned at the premium live event, including Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare defeated Roman Reigns last night in the main event to end The Tribal Chief's historic title reign.

Ahead of tonight's show, the company shared a video on social media featuring the RAW GM. Adam Pearce announced that the first hour of tonight's edition of RAW will be commercial-free.

"What an incredible weekend it has been for me, for you, the WWE Universe, and for everybody that is going to tune in tonight for Monday Night RAW. Because we are less than a day removed from the biggest WrestleMania of all time. History made, and stories finished. Tonight at the Wells Fargo, it is the RAW after WrestleMania. Which means what? anything and everything can happen. You never know who is going to show up. And I'm not giving any spoiler alerts, other than this. The first hour of Monday Night RAW is commercial free. I can promise you this, you are not going to want to miss it. That is official," said Pearce.

WWE legend praises Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns following WrestleMania

Wrestling icon Ric Flair has commented on last night's WrestleMania main event on social media.

The Nature Boy took to social media following the main event of Night Two and praised both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. He noted that he hates interference in matches, but it played out perfectly last night.

Flair congratulated Rhodes on living his father's dream and becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"Congrats @CodyRhodes & @WWERomanReigns For Providing One Of The Most Athletic And Believable Main Events That I’ve Seen In A Long Time. I Hate The Interference, But It All Played Out In Your Favor And It Made The Show More Enjoyable To Watch. I Respect You Both. Thankful To Know You! Cody, You Finally Lived Your Dad’s Dream! Love You All! WOOOOO! -Naitch," Ric Flair shared.

The wrestling world is still buzzing from WrestleMania XL. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for fans tonight on RAW.

