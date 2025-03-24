Adam Pearce makes major announcements ahead of WWE RAW in Glasgow

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will be live from Glasgow, Scotland, as WWE continues to embark on its European tour. The red brand's GM, Adam Pearce, has made major announcements ahead of this episode, which builds up to WrestleMania 41.

As of this writing, WWE is building up towards WrestleMania 41, which will feature several superstars from RAW and SmackDown. On tonight's episode of RAW, many superstars who will appear at The Show of Shows will be present.

Ahead of this exciting episode, WWE's official X/Twitter handle uploaded a video of Adam Pearce in which he made announcements regarding tonight's RAW. Pearce also made a title match official for tonight's episode.

The RAW GM said:

"Alright everybody, Adam Pearce fresh off the plane in beautiful Glasgow, Scotland. Honored to bring you Monday Night RAW live tomorrow night where John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof. Will John have a response to what Cody had to say last week? Tune in and find out. Speaking of last week, we saw how the show went off the air. Bron Breakker and Penta face to face. We ain't gotta wait long to see them go at it because BREAKING NEWS, tomorrow live on RAW the Intercontinental Championship's on the line. Bron Breakker one-one-one with Penta."

Further in the video, Adam Pearce mentioned Dragon Lee will finally get his hands on Chad Gable, and Lyra Valkyria will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. Pearce also announced CM Punk will be in the house while Jey Uso will team up with a mystery partner against A-Town Down Under.

Ex-WWE Champion revealed what to expect from John Cena's confrontation with Cody Rhodes on RAW

After John Cena stayed silent during his confrontation with Cody Rhodes last week, ex-WWE Champion Big E revealed what to expect when the two superstars share the ring in Glasgow. During an episode of RAW Recap, Big E said:

"Yeah, man. It's two masters of the mic. Two guys who know themselves through and through. It's this new version of John Cena. Again, that's not the only layer. I know there is another layer of Cena that needs to be peeled back. So, I can't wait for Monday." [1:02:07 onwards]

Cena and Rhodes' confrontation is another step in the build-up towards WrestleMania 41. At the PLE, Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cena, while the latter will look to win his record-breaking 17th World Championship.

