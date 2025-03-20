John Cena sends cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE legend John Cena recently shared a cryptic post via Instagram. Cena's post comes before Friday's episode of SmackDown, and after the 16-time World Champion made a blockbuster appearance on this week's episode of RAW in Brussels, Belgium.

Ad

This week on RAW, John Cena appeared for the first time since turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025. Cena, 47, went on a rant against the WWE Universe which earned him loud boos from the crowd. While Cody Rhodes interrupted Cena's promo, the latter didn't have anything to say to Rhodes.

After staying silent in front of The American Nightmare, Cena uploaded an image of Leonardo DiCaprio on Instagram. This image uploaded by the babyface-turned-heel was from DiCaprio's famous movie, Wolf of Wall Street. You can take a look at Cena's post below:

Ad

Trending

Ad

Former WWE Champion explains what must happen between John Cena and Cody Rhodes next week

After their much-awaited but one-sided confrontation on RAW this week, Cena and Rhodes will share the ring again when the red brand goes to Glasgow, Scotland, next week. In this upcoming outing, fans will expect Cena to speak to Rhodes face-to-face.

Ad

While there will be many other expectations from this segment, an ex-WWE Champion explained what must happen between the two superstars. The ex-WWE star in question is Big E. During an episode of RAW Recap, he said:

""Yeah, man. It's two masters of the mic. Two guys who know themselves through and through. It's this new version of John Cena. Again, that's not the only layer. I know there is another layer of Cena that needs to be peeled back. So, I can't wait for Monday." [1:02:07 onwards]

Ad

Rhodes and Cena are scheduled to face each other at WrestleMania 41. While Rhodes will look to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at The Show of Shows, Cena will be hunting for his 17th World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback