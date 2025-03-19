What needs to happen between Cody Rhodes and John Cena next week on RAW, according to former WWE Champion

This week on Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes abd John Cena came face-to-face for the first time since Elimination Chamber 2025. While not much happened between the two during this face-off, Cena and Rhodes will once again have the chance to speak their mind to each other.

Next week on Monday Night RAW, Rhodes and Cena will once again face off in Glasgow. Since the former did not speak to The American Nightmare this week and only went on a rant against the WWE Universe, it is expected that Cena would address Rhodes and their upcoming title match.

While there are many expectations and speculations about what should happen, former New Day member Big E narrated what he thinks must happen between the two superstars next week. During an appearance on RAW Recap, Big E suggested:

"Yeah, man. It's two masters of the mic. Two guys who know themselves through and through. It's this new version of John Cena. Again, that's not the only layer. I know there is another layer of Cena that needs to be peeled back. So, I can't wait for Monday." [1:02:07 onwards]

Big E also refused to believe John Cena's rant on RAW

On this week's RAW, John Cena further solidified his heel turn. While Cena didn't have much to say to Cody Rhodes, he didn't hold back when it came to the WWE Universe. The 16-time WWE world champion went on a rant against the fans, which led to the crowd booing him.

This showed Cena was successful in making the WWE Universe believe in everything he had to say. However, someone who refused to buy into his act was Big E. During the same episode of RAW Recap as above, Big E said:

"Look, no one can deny what John Cena has contributed to this business. I have known this man since FCW. We all used to train at his gym since 2010. He used to tell us the audience is your parameter. They are the most honest thing in this industry. (…) There is so much to break down in what Cena had to say. But that's my first thought, 'John, I am not buying it.'" [From 1:30 onwards]

John Cena's rant on RAW was unusual because the majority of WWE fans have never seen this side of his. It will be interesting to see if Cena remains a heel throughout his farewell tour or whether he gives up his persona as a villian to become a crowd favorite again.

