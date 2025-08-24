Adam Pearce makes major Roman Reigns announcement ahead of WWE RAW

Adam Pearce made a major Roman Reigns announcement ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW. The former NWA Champion currently serves as the General Manager of the red brand.WWE shared a video featuring RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, and he made several announcements regarding tomorrow night's show. The veteran revealed that Reigns would be kicking off this week's episode of WWE RAW and also revealed several other segments scheduled for the show.&quot;Kicking off the broadcast tomorrow, less than a week before his battle with Big Bronson Reed, The OTC himself, put the ones in the air for one Roman Reigns. Also in the house tomorrow, Nikki Bella, as she vows to call out the Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch. And don't forget, Penta goes one-on-one with Kofi Kingston,&quot; said Pearce.Pearce also announced that Rhea Ripley would be in action against The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez tomorrow night on RAW.&quot;I am proud to announce in action tomorrow in Birmingham, Rhea Bloody Ripley, as she will go one-on-one with Roxanne Perez,&quot; added Pearce.Tomorrow night's show will be the final episode of RAW ahead of WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.Major WWE star comments on potentially teaming up with Roman ReignsJacob Fatu recently discussed the possibility of teaming up with Roman Reigns in a match.Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, The Samoan Werewolf was asked how he would react to teaming up with The Head of the Table. Fatu admitted that he had never thought of teaming up with Reigns but noted that it would be a special moment in his career.&quot;You know, we just split. But I never even thought about that. But man, bro, that man, that do sound good. Obviously, your boy needs some help right now. I mean, I never thought about that, man, but it will be good. Once again, this comes, it’s the family, baby. Yeah, I mean, that would be a special moment for me,&quot; he said.Viral Max @viralmax777LINK@WWE @ScrapDaddyAP @netflix Roman Reigns OTC starting the show 🔥🔥.Only time will tell if Roman Reigns can defeat Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris next weekend.If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.