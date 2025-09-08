  • home icon
  Adam Pearce makes a massive AJ Styles announcement amid WWE retirement rumors

Adam Pearce makes a massive AJ Styles announcement amid WWE retirement rumors

By Aashrit Satija
Published Sep 08, 2025 07:15 GMT
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: wwe.com and WWE's X/Twitter handle]

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently made a huge announcement related to AJ Styles ahead of the upcoming edition of the red brand's show. The Phenomenal One is heavily rumored to hang up his boots soon.

AJ Styles is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend has been at the top of his game for decades and is still going strong in World Wrestling Entertainment. Styles has been in a heated feud with Dominik Mysterio for quite some time. They faced each other for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025, which was rumored to be The Phenomenal One's last match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Since then, AJ has been dropping hints of his eventual retirement. The former WWE Champion recently uploaded an hourglass on his Instagram, indicating that his time inside the ring was coming to an end.

Amid rumors of Styles' retirement, Adam Pearce recently announced a massive match featuring The Phenomenal One on RAW. The former Bullet Club member will face El Grande Americano on the upcoming edition of the red brand's show.

"AJ Styles will go one-on-one with El Grande Americano," Pearce said.

Check out the announcement below:

Xavier Woods says he was the reason AJ Styles came to WWE

During a recent edition of the Battleground Podcast, Xavier Woods claimed that he was the first wrestler to achieve "true success" in World Wrestling Entertainment after switching from TNA.

The New Day star added that he was the reason AJ Styles joined the Stamford-based promotion from TNA.

"When you really go back and look through the history books, I am the first homegrown TNA talent to find true success in WWE. When you break that down, that means that I am the one who washed the stink off of TNA and made it acceptable for us to cross over to WWE. That is why AJ Styles is now here. That's why Petey Williams has a job here. Robert Roode has a job here. That's why Samoa Joe got to come here for a little while," he claimed.

It remains to be seen what The Phenomenal One has planned for his future in the pro wrestling world.

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

