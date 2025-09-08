Adam Pearce makes a massive AJ Styles announcement amid WWE retirement rumors

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently made a huge announcement related to AJ Styles ahead of the upcoming edition of the red brand's show. The Phenomenal One is heavily rumored to hang up his boots soon.AJ Styles is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend has been at the top of his game for decades and is still going strong in World Wrestling Entertainment. Styles has been in a heated feud with Dominik Mysterio for quite some time. They faced each other for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025, which was rumored to be The Phenomenal One's last match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Since then, AJ has been dropping hints of his eventual retirement. The former WWE Champion recently uploaded an hourglass on his Instagram, indicating that his time inside the ring was coming to an end.Amid rumors of Styles' retirement, Adam Pearce recently announced a massive match featuring The Phenomenal One on RAW. The former Bullet Club member will face El Grande Americano on the upcoming edition of the red brand's show.&quot;AJ Styles will go one-on-one with El Grande Americano,&quot; Pearce said.Check out the announcement below:Xavier Woods says he was the reason AJ Styles came to WWEDuring a recent edition of the Battleground Podcast, Xavier Woods claimed that he was the first wrestler to achieve &quot;true success&quot; in World Wrestling Entertainment after switching from TNA.The New Day star added that he was the reason AJ Styles joined the Stamford-based promotion from TNA.&quot;When you really go back and look through the history books, I am the first homegrown TNA talent to find true success in WWE. When you break that down, that means that I am the one who washed the stink off of TNA and made it acceptable for us to cross over to WWE. That is why AJ Styles is now here. That's why Petey Williams has a job here. Robert Roode has a job here. That's why Samoa Joe got to come here for a little while,&quot; he claimed.It remains to be seen what The Phenomenal One has planned for his future in the pro wrestling world.