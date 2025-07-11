Adam Pearce mocks major WWE tag team following RAW

Adam Pearce hilariously mocked a major WWE tag team following this week's episode of RAW. Pearce currently serves as the General Manager of the red brand.

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) lost the World Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on the June 30 edition of WWE RAW.

Kingston and Woods showed up to this past Monday's episode of RAW as if they were dressed for a funeral, and Adam Pearce was caught off guard. Pearce was confused by what he was looking at when The New Day approached him backstage and shared the moment again today on Instagram.

"Somebody tell me what the hell I’m looking at… #aphistory #adampearce #wwe #wweraw #prowrestling #respect #life #hell," wrote Adam Pearce.

The New Day captured the World Tag Team Championship from The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. The duo only defended the title once before dropping it to The Judgment Day last month. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are now in their second reign as World Tag Team Champions.

Former WWE writer pitches role for injured star above Adam Pearce

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently pitched a new role for Liv Morgan that would be more powerful than Adam Pearce's position in the promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran suggested that Liv Morgan could become the Commissioner of the women's division while recovering from her injury. The Judgment Day star suffered a dislocated shoulder last month during a singles match against Kairi Sane.

"Bro, I swear, if I was her, I would bring her back and work it out in such a way where she's either got something over Pearce's head, or Aldis' head, and now all of a sudden she's like Commissioner of the women's division or something like that. She needs to have a role on TV, bro. They cannot sit her home for four months." [1:41 – 2:07]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what the company has in store for The New Day after dropping their titles to The Judgment Day on RAW.

