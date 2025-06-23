WWE veteran pitches new Liv Morgan role after injury (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan dislocated her shoulder on the June 16 episode of WWE RAW during a match against Kairi Sane. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, thinks the Women's Tag Team Champion must stay on television as an on-screen authority figure.

Adam Pearce works as RAW's General Manager on Monday nights, while Nick Aldis performs the same role every Friday on SmackDown. The RAW women's division received its own authority figure in 2018 when Alexa Bliss briefly took charge of the brand's female stars. Nowadays, both the RAW men's and women's rosters are overseen by Pearce.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that Morgan should become a Commissioner while she is injured:

"Bro, I swear, if I was her, I would bring her back and work it out in such a way where she's either got something over Pearce's head, or Aldis' head, and now all of a sudden she's like Commissioner of the women's division or something like that. She needs to have a role on TV, bro. They cannot sit her home for four months." [1:41 – 2:07]

WWE abandoned plans for Liv Morgan

The all-women's Evolution event will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 13. Liv Morgan looked set to face Nikki Bella in a high-profile match. However, the bout will no longer happen following the 31-year-old's unfortunate injury.

Nikki Bella was due to appear on the June 16 episode of RAW, but her segment was canceled at short notice.

The injury is also likely to impact Morgan's status for SummerSlam. The two-night event will be held in the Judgment Day member's home state of New Jersey on August 2-3. At this stage, it is unclear if she will appear at either Evolution or SummerSlam in any capacity.

