Adam Pearce outs scammer publicly ahead of WWE RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce shared an important PSA outing a scammer publicly. The latter was seemingly impersonating the 47-year-old on social media.

Ad

Several WWE stars have spoken out about fans being scammed by social media accounts pretending to be professional wrestlers. In some cases, victims suffered financial losses after being deceived into believing their favorite stars were personally requesting money.

Adam Pearce recently took to Instagram stories to share one such account impersonating him on TikTok. The RAW General Manager noted that it was a fake profile and asked fans to beware of people pretending to be him on the social media platform.

Ad

Trending

"FAKE. Beware of goofs that pretend I'm on TikTok," he wrote.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story:

Adam Pearce asks fans to beware of impersonators on TikTok. (Picture credit: RAW GM's Instagram Story)

Former WWE champion calls out Adam Pearce over favoritism

Adam Pearce has been an authority figure in WWE since 2020 and the RAW General Manager since October 2023. He has had differences with several stars over the years. Pearce is currently involved in an intriguing storyline featuring The New Day & Grayson Waller, and Penta.

Ad

The heels have been demanding a ban on the luchador's Mexican Destroyer, calling it a dangerous move. However, the RAW General Manager has ignored their plea thus far, and all three of them have been hit by the move on multiple occasions.

The Aussie Icon was the most recent victim of the devastating move, as Penta hit Waller with an inch-perfect Mexican Destroyer from the top rope during a six-man tag team match on the September 22 edition of Monday Night RAW. After missing the red brand the following week, the 35-year-old shared a social media update insinuating that he was moving around on a motorized scooter after being hit by the move.

Ad

Xavier Woods was quick to respond to Grayson Waller's social media post. He blamed Adam Pearce for it, claiming that it should not have happened had the RAW General Manager not played favorites.

"The pain you're going through must be unbearable. All because @ScrapDaddyAP plays favorites. This should have never happened to you!" he wrote.

You can check out Xavier Woods' post below:

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins @GraysonWWE The pain you're going through must be unbearable. All because @ScrapDaddyAP plays favorites. This should have never happened to you!

Penta and The New Day have been feuding for some time now. Only time will tell who ends up on top when everything is said and done.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.



He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more. Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?