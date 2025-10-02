  • home icon
  Major Accusation Made Against Adam Pearce Following WWE RAW

By Ankit Verma
RAW General Manager Adam Pearce (Pictures credits: WWE.com)

A former WWE champion leveled serious allegations against Adam Pearce. The star and his allies have been calling out the RAW General Manager for his actions for some time.

Last week on the red brand, The New Day and Grayson Waller wrestled against Penta and The War Raiders in a Six-Man No Disqualification Tag Team Match. The luchador hit The Aussie Icon with a Mexican Destroyer from the top rope to secure the win for his team. After missing the September 29 edition of Monday Night RAW, Waller shared a humorous update on social media, claiming he had to use a motorized scooter after the devastating move.

The video shared by Grayson Waller caught the attention of his ally, Xavier Woods. The multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion empathized with the 35-year-old’s pain and placed the blame on Adam Pearce, accusing the RAW GM of favoritism. Woods added that Waller would not be going through this ordeal had Pearce acted fairly.

"The pain you're going through must be unbearable. All because @ScrapDaddyAP plays favorites. This should have never happened to you!" he wrote.
You can check out Xavier Woods' post below:

The New Day and Grayson Waller have been calling for a ban on Penta’s Mexican Destroyer for several weeks. However, their pleas appear to have fallen on deaf ears, as the RAW General Manager has yet to intervene. In the meantime, all three stars have continued to suffer at the hands of the devastating maneuver.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston demanded a shot at the WWE World Tag Team Championship from Adam Pearce

In Grayson Waller's absence from the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The New Day confronted Adam Pearce in his office and demanded a shot at the World Tag Team Championship to compensate for Waller getting injured.

However, in a shocking turn of events, LA Knight, who had been speaking to the WWE RAW GM at the time, challenged Kofi Kingston for a one-on-one match. Pearce wasted no time in making the bout official.

The two stars put forth an engaging back-and-forth contest that ended with The Megastar securing the win after flooring Kingston with the Blunt Force Trauma.

