Grayson Waller shares unfortunate health update after missing WWE RAW

Popular WWE star Grayson Waller shared an unfortunate health update after missing this week's episode of RAW. The veteran is currently aligned with The New Day on the red brand.Waller teamed up with The New Day to battle Penta and The War Raiders in a No Disqualification six-man tag team match on the September 22 edition of WWE RAW. During the match, Penta connected with a Mexican Destroyer on Waller, and the Australian star humorously claimed on Instagram today that he now had to use a motorized scooter to get around at Magic Kingdom following the move.&quot;So, I'm here at Magic Kingdom. The happiest place on earth, right? But not for Grayson Waller. No, because eight days ago, I took a Mexican Destroyer from the top rope from Penta. One of the most dangerous moves that exists, it is a move that should be illegal, and it is a move that should be banned. And now, because of that, I am at Magic Kingdom in this, looking like the average American,&quot; said Waller.You can check out the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPenta and The Viking Raiders defeated Waller and The New Day on last week's episode of RAW. The 35-year-old was not present for this past Monday's edition of the red brand.Major WWE star reacts to Grayson Waller's new videoWWE Superstar Bayley shared a hilarious reaction to Grayson Waller's new video on Instagram today.The Role Model lost to Raquel Rodriguez this past Monday night on RAW and was attacked by The Judgment Day after the match. However, Lyra Valkyria made the save, and Bayley gave the former Women's Intercontinental Champion an unflattering new nickname following the show.Waller interacted with several mascots at Magic Kingdom during his video, and one of them was Winnie-the-Pooh. Bayley reacted to Waller's video on Instagram and claimed that she thought Winnie-the-Pooh would care about his situation.&quot;I REALLY THOUGHT POOH WOULD CARE,&quot; she wrote.Bayley reacted to Waller's video today on social media. [Image credit: Grayson Waller on Instagram]Waller used to be in a tag team with Austin Theory known as A-Town Down Under, and the duo won the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania XL.If you use the quote in the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.