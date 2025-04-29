Adam Pearce provides health update after missing WWE RAW

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was absent from last night's edition of the red brand. The 46-year-old has shared a social media post to update fans about his health.

Ad

Ahead of the April 28 episode of Monday Night RAW from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, Pearce revealed he would miss the show. Although he did not provide a detailed reason behind his absence, the GM noted he was abiding by the doctor's orders. He further announced Nick Aldis as his replacement for the night.

Earlier today, Adam Pearce took to his X/Twitter account to share an update about his health. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion thanked everyone for their messages and well wishes. Pearce further noted that everything was good.

Ad

Trending

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adam Pearce takes a dig at Nick Aldis following WWE RAW

Nick Aldis made his presence felt on Monday Night RAW. In one of the most talked-about announcements made on the show, the 38-year-old revealed Gunther will return to the squared circle to wrestle Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash. He also announced Penta vs. JD McDonagh for next week on RAW.

Ad

While responding to WWE's X/Twitter post asking the users how they felt about Nick Aldis filling in for Adam Pearce for the night, the latter sarcastically noted the SmackDown General Manager did a great job handling Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker.

"He sure handled Heyman, Rollins, and Bron well. 🙄 CLICKBAIT." he wrote.

You can check out his X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

The newly formed group featuring Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker continued to wreak havoc on the red brand for the second week running. After decimating CM Punk and Roman Reigns on the RAW after WrestleMania, Breakker took out Sami Zayn last night. It will be interesting to see what's next for the trio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More