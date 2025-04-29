Adam Pearce provides health update after missing WWE RAW

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was absent from last night's edition of the red brand. The 46-year-old has shared a social media post to update fans about his health.
Ahead of the April 28 episode of Monday Night RAW from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, Pearce revealed he would miss the show. Although he did not provide a detailed reason behind his absence, the GM noted he was abiding by the doctor's orders. He further announced Nick Aldis as his replacement for the night.
Earlier today, Adam Pearce took to his X/Twitter account to share an update about his health. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion thanked everyone for their messages and well wishes. Pearce further noted that everything was good.
Adam Pearce takes a dig at Nick Aldis following WWE RAW
Nick Aldis made his presence felt on Monday Night RAW. In one of the most talked-about announcements made on the show, the 38-year-old revealed Gunther will return to the squared circle to wrestle Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash. He also announced Penta vs. JD McDonagh for next week on RAW.
While responding to WWE's X/Twitter post asking the users how they felt about Nick Aldis filling in for Adam Pearce for the night, the latter sarcastically noted the SmackDown General Manager did a great job handling Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker.
"He sure handled Heyman, Rollins, and Bron well. 🙄 CLICKBAIT." he wrote.
The newly formed group featuring Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker continued to wreak havoc on the red brand for the second week running. After decimating CM Punk and Roman Reigns on the RAW after WrestleMania, Breakker took out Sami Zayn last night. It will be interesting to see what's next for the trio.