Adam Pearce to miss RAW; WWE official reveals reason why

Tonight's WWE RAW will air from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Adam Pearce, who is set to miss the show, has revealed the reason for his absence.

In a video posted by WWE on X, the RAW general manager said he had approved Pat McAfee's request to discuss Gunther's vicious attack on him. Pearce also noted that fans should expect an explanation from Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman's new alliance.

According to Scrap Iron, Becky Lynch will explain her betrayal of the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria. The 46-year-old official also confirmed that a one-on-one match between Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez will take place.

In the end, Adam Pearce declared that SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis will be in charge of RAW for tonight. He announced that his absence from the red show was due to "doctor's orders."

"A last bit of news, pain in the behind for me—I will not be in Kansas City, doctor's orders," said Pearce. [From 00:35 to 00:40]

You can check out the video below.

Adam Pearce sends a message to WWE fans

Following Scrap Iron's announcement that Nick Aldis would be his replacement on RAW tonight, he mentioned receiving numerous messages from fans. Adam Pearce had a humorous rant directed at people texting him in anticipation of the show.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 46-year-old WWE official sarcastically commented that he had to block a lot of users online. Pearce humorously redirected any foolish posts intended for him to Nick Aldis.

"What is going on today? People taking a deep, healthy drink from the Dumb Bubbler? I've blocked more ignorance today than in a long time, and it ain't even Monday! Goofs.🤣 (And remember, I won't be in KC, so I expect all of the stupid posts to go to Aldis!)."

Only time will tell whether Adam Pearce will have to miss more Monday night shows in the future due to the ongoing issue.

