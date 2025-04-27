Adam Pearce rants about fans ahead of WWE RAW

Adam Pearce sent an interesting message to WWE fans ahead of this week's edition of RAW. Tomorrow's episode of the red brand will air live from Kansas City, Missouri.

Ad

It was revealed earlier today that Pearce will not be on tomorrow night's edition of the red brand. The RAW General Manager took to his Instagram story today to rant about messages from fans, and noted that he had to block a lot of people. He then humorously suggested that fans send their message to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who will be filling in for Pearce tomorrow night.

"What is going on today? People taking a deep, healthy drink from the Dumb Bubbler? I've blocked more ignorance today than in a long time, and it ain't even Monday! Goofs.🤣 (And remember, I won't be in KC, so I expect all of the stupid posts to go to Aldis!)" Pearce wrote.

Ad

Trending

Pearce sent an interesting message ahead of RAW this week. [Image credit: Screengrab of Adam Pearce's Instagram story]

Gunther brutally attacked RAW commentator Pat McAfee this past Monday night after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. As a result of the attack, The Ring General was suspended indefinitely and fined an undisclosed amount by Adam Pearce. The red brand's GM also announced that McAfee would be addressing the recent attack on this week's show.

Ad

Adam Pearce comments on Gunther's actions on WWE RAW

Adam Pearce sent a message to Gunther after he attacked Pat McAfee on WWE RAW.

In a video shared on social media earlier this week, Pearce criticized the former World Heavyweight Champion for his actions and suggested that he needed to look in the mirror. Pearce suggested that the leader of Imperium was upset about losing the title at WWE WrestleMania 41, but noted that he only had himself to blame.

Ad

"As for you, Gunther, your actions were reprehensible and disgusting. You will never ever again put your hands on a member of my announce team, because there ain't no heat in beating up an announcer. You are frustrated because you lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso, and I get that. But if you want to blame somebody, then park your a** in front of a mirror and ask the person staring back at you," said Pearce. [From 0:17 - 0:37]

Ad

You can check out Pearce's comments in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Nick Aldis was recently hit with an RKO by Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Aldis gets into a confrontation with anyone in the RAW locker room during tomorrow night's show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More