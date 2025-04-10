Nick Aldis breaks silence after taking an RKO from Randy Orton; announces new match for WrestleMania 41

Nick Aldis has sent his first message since receiving an RKO from Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown last week. The SmackDown General Manager also announced a new match for WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania 41 is less than two weeks away, and the match card for the two-night extravaganza is in the finalizing stage. However, Randy Orton looks unlikely to compete at the Showcase of Immortals as his opponent Kevin Owens announced on SmackDown that he's dealing with a neck injury and will need surgery. The Legend Killer did not take the possibility of missing out on WrestleMania well, as he delivered an RKO to Nick Aldis.

In a recent video posted on X, Aldis noted that he wouldn't be addressing the incident on social media:

"A lot to react to from last week’s episode of SmackDown, not the least of which being that RKO from Randy Orton, but a social media video is certainly not the time and place for me to address that, which is not to say that I won’t address it at some time."

The SmackDown General Manager, though, confirmed another match for WrestleMania 41 as he announced that Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will lock horns at the Showcase of Immortals:

What I am here to do now is make a match official for WrestleMania. I am here to announce that Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one with Damian Priest at WrestleMania."

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest have been embroiled in a feud over the last several weeks. The Scottish Warrior, though, recently suffered an injury to his eye. However, he looks likely to make it back in time for the biggest wrestling event of the year.

Could Nick Aldis make his WWE in-ring debut to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41?

Kevin Owens' injury announcement on SmackDown has left Randy Orton without an opponent for WrestleMania 41. The Viper took out his frustrations on Nick Aldis as he delivered an RKO to the WWE official.

With the 14-time world champion unlikely to be left off the WrestleMania card, many have been speculating who could step up to face him. Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan shared his thoughts on the situation, noting that he would like to see Nick Aldis clashing with Randy Orton at the Showcase of Immortals:

"I'm hoping so [Orton vs. Aldis at WrestleMania]. I'm hoping and I am praying. I texted and asked but who knows? I could be getting worked and I would lie to me too if I was gonna be in it. Not doing it, right? But I hope and pray he gets his shot one day. If it's not this, it's something else. Dude's still in incredible shape," Morgan said.

Nick Aldis was an active wrestler before joining WWE. He is yet to wrestle his first match in the company and has been limited to the authority role so far.

