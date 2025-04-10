WWE Superstar returning to the ring after 18 months to face Randy Orton is possible, says veteran

Randy Orton currently has no opponent for WWE WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently speculated that a current star could return to the ring for the first time in 18 months to fight The Viper at The Show of Shows.

Ad

The 14-time World Champion was scheduled to fight Kevin Owens at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. However, The Prizefighter sustained an injury, forcing him to withdraw from the match. Last Friday, SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis broke the news to fans and remained in the ring as the former Universal Champion cut a promo, explaining that he would have to undergo neck surgery.

As Owens left the ring, Orton headed to the squared circle. He unexpectedly RKOed Aldis after the latter told him that he no longer had a match at WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan expressed his desire to see Aldis return to the ring to fight The Viper at The Show of Shows, 18 months after his last match. Although he has been an on-screen character for several months in WWE, he has yet to make his in-ring debut. The Blueprint disclosed that he had reached out to the 38-year-old and asked if he was facing The Viper at WrestleMania.

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

"I'm hoping so [Orton vs. Aldis at WrestleMania]. I'm hoping and I am praying. I texted and asked but who knows? I could be getting worked and I would lie to me too if I was gonna be in it. Not doing it, right? But I hope and pray he gets his shot one day. If it's not this, it's something else. Dude's still in incredible shape," Morgan said. [33:20 - 33:45]

Ad

Ad

The National Treasure's last bout took place on October 7, 2023, at ACW Bluegrass Con.

Matt Morgan made other WWE WrestleMania 41 predictions

On the same episode of Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan predicted the results of multiple WrestleMania 41 matches. The wrestling veteran disclosed that he thought LA Knight would have to drop the United States Championship to Jacob Fatu.

The 48-year-old former WWE star speculated that Jade Cargill would emerge victorious over Naomi in their one-on-one grudge match. He also predicted that Rhea Ripley would recapture the Women's World Championship, defeating Bianca Belair and IYO SKY in the Triple Threat match.

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Randy Orton vs. Nick Aldis is officially added to the WrestleMania card.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More