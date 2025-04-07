Kevin Owens reveals when he will return to WWE 

Fans are still reeling from the shock of Kevin Owens getting pulled from WrestleMania 41, where he was supposed to face Randy Orton. In a recent interview, KO gave some assurance to fans, saying he was aiming to return from his neck injury within six to twelve months if everything worked out well.

Owens and Orton's now-canceled match was part of one of the most well-built feuds currently that was likely to result in a showdown for the ages at The Show of Shows. However, fate had other plans, as Kevin Owens sustained a neck injury hardly two weeks before the premium live event. He shared the unfortunate news with fans on SmackDown and bid an emotional goodbye for the time being.

Following the Friday Night show, the former Universal Champion sat down for a chat on the My Mom's Basement podcast. Kevin Owens explained that although he hadn't spoken to the surgeon yet, a neck injury like his could take him anything between six to twelve months before he gets cleared to return.

“I haven’t talked to the surgeon or anything like that yet. I’m going to do all that on Monday. I mean, I know that most of the people who have gone through similar things have probably, you know, six months to eight months to a year. So I would assume within that range, but I don’t really know. Like I said, it’s all really new right now.” [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Kevin Owens wants to face Finn Balor at WrestleMania

Elsewhere in the same chat, Owens expressed his desire to face his storied rival from his NXT days, Finn Balor, at a WrestleMania down the line. KO added that Balor was like family to him and that he would love to have a memorable moment with him at The Grandest Stage of Them All if an opportunity came their way.

"I would love to wrestle Finn at WrestleMania because we've been really close since we met in WWE, and he's one of those guys that I consider more like family than a friend. I would love to share that experience with him."

Fans would be hoping Kevin Owens recovers in time and makes a grand return sometime later this year.

