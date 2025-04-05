Prayers up for WWE Superstar Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is suffering. The star is heading into surgery after he made a massive announcement on SmackDown.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Owens confirmed the rumors that he was carrying an injury. He said that over the past 25 years, he had been hurt several times, but for the last four months, he had been carrying an injury. He revealed that this week, they were able to confirm that he had a serious neck injury. As a result, he will need to go away to have neck surgery. The star said that he didn't know when he would be back to address the fans again and that this might be the last time for a while.

Kevin Owens was almost in tears as he confirmed that he would not be at WrestleMania, and although he hated to say it, he had to walk away from the show. Randy Orton didn't have an opponent for the Show of Shows anymore.

The injury is a serious one as WWE has decided that Owens needs immediate surgery, and the way the star was speaking, it appeared that he didn't know when he would be able to return at all to the ring.

Neck injuries have been a worrying part of wrestling, with stars like Daniel Bryan aka Bryan Danielson, Edge aka Cope, Paige aka Saraya, etc. all needing years away. Hopefully, Owens' injury is not as serious as that and he can return. However, concerns remain as neck injuries can be detrimental to any sportsperson's career and may also be career-altering.

Sportskeeda sends our prayers and best wishes to Kevin Owens so he may recover from his injuries quickly.

