Winner of Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY at WWE WrestleMania 41 predicted by veteran

IYO SKY will defend the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan predicted the winner of the Triple Threat Match.

Ad

While Belair earned her title shot after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber, SKY captured the title after beating Ripley on RAW after the premium live event. As The Eradicator continued to insert herself in the title picture over the past few weeks, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce granted her a rematch against SKY, with The EST serving as Special Guest Referee. However, it ended with a double disqualification. Last Monday, Pearce announced on the red brand that the WrestleMania bout would now be a Triple Threat Match.

Ad

Trending

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan addressed the highly anticipated clash, predicting that The Eradicator would leave Las Vegas with the championship.

"It has to Rhea Ripley if they're going by fan reactions and stuff like that. I don't think that they should have taken the belt off her to begin with. It made no sense to me at all. They could have went with Ripley vs. Bianca as a singles match and it would've been perfectly fine," he said. [From 44:38 - 44:57]

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Ad

Matt Morgan also predicted the winner of Jade Cargill vs. Naomi at WWE WrestleMania 41

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan also addressed Jade Cargill's feud with Naomi. He praised The Glow's promos, stating that she is doing her best work in her career.

Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran predicted that The Storm would defeat the former SmackDown Women's Champion, which would be her first singles victory at a premium live event since her arrival in WWE.

Ad

"I still think Jade has to win. I just do because she's not beaten, like I said, a major star. But we'll see what happens. Either way, I love the storyline. I'm intrigued by the storyline. And again, she's [Naomi] doing the best work I've seen in her career. Those promos have been so da*n good," he said.

Ad

Ad

The ex-WWE star also claimed that LA Knight must drop the United States Championship to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More