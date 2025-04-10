Result of Jade Cargill vs. Naomi at WWE WrestleMania 41 predicted by veteran

Jade Cargill will clash with Naomi in a one-on-one match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan predicted the outcome of the highly anticipated bout.

Following a vicious backstage attack, Cargill remained absent from WWE television for several months. However, she returned at Elimination Chamber to destroy Naomi, revealing The Glow as her mystery attacker. Over the past few weeks, the two continued to target each other, with a match between them booked for WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan predicted a victory for The Storm over her rival at this year's Show of Shows. Meanwhile, he praised Naomi for her promos on SmackDown ahead of the WrestleMania square-off.

"I still think Jade has to win. I just do because she's not beaten, like I said, a major star. But we'll see what happens. Either way, I love the storyline. I'm intrigued by the storyline. And again, she's [Naomi] doing the best work I've seen in her career. Those promos have been so da*n good," he said. [From 43:51 - 44:11]

Bianca Belair could cost Jade Cargill the WrestleMania match, says ex-WWE star

While addressing Jade Cargill and Naomi's WrestleMania match on the Rebooked podcast, former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) suggested a scenario where Bianca Belair would cost The Storm the victory.

The wrestling veteran claimed The EST could interfere in Cargill and The Glow's square-off after losing her Triple Threat Women's World Championship Match. He stated that Belair could seem to be going after the heel Naomi before unexpectedly attacking The Storm.

"Maybe we have a similar thing to the Elimination Chamber where Bianca comes marching out, think where she's going after the clear-cut heel Naomi, 'You've f**ked us around too long,' and then takes Jade's head off because, 'You know what? Considering what happened to me, I lost the world title, no, Naomi, maybe you're right. Maybe it's me and you is where it's at. You were right all along. Scr*w her, this is our...' You know, I could see something in that universe where we get to heel Bianca," he said.

Naomi recently vowed never to speak to Cargill again. It would be interesting to see which of them would leave Las Vegas victorious.

