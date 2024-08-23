Adam Pearce reacts to 33-year-old WWE Superstar calling him out

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce is currently having a hard time dealing with the superstars on the red brand. While dealing with people ambushing their opponents and injuring them, he was recently called out by a 33-year-old star. In response, however, Pearce decided to mess with her.

Chelsea Green frequently contacted SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis for even the slightest inconvenience. Now, she has changed her target and is going after Adam Pearce, replying to one of his tweets and asking why he isn’t picking up her calls.

Reacting to this, Pearce played a prank on The Hot Mess, who was clearly in her heel character.

“You know what, you’re right. I got a new phone. Call me (248) 434-5508,” wrote Pearce.

The WWE RAW General Manager has provided a false number, which is popular amongst internet users for playing out Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up. Thus, as netizens call it, Chelsea Green will get Rick-rolled whenever she places a call on Pearce’s new number.

While Pearce played a prank on Green, it seems that he may soon take a strong step against a berserk superstar.

Adam Pearce may ban a WWE Superstar’s vicious finisher

In recent weeks, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has unleashed mayhem on RAW by demolishing others. The Australian superstar has repeatedly hit his finisher Tsunami on Seth Rollins and R-Truth, resulting in their TV absence.

This week, however, Braun Strowman prevented Reed from doing the same to The Miz after he won a no-disqualification match against him.

Bronson Reed has been fined multiple times for his destructive behavior but doesn’t seem to mind. Thus, Adam Pearce could be prompted to ban the Tsunami altogether to stop the carnage.

At WrestleMania 24, The Undertaker defeated Edge using The Hell’s Gate submission move which caused the latter to bleed from his nose. Then-General Manager Vickie Guerrero temporarily banned the move. It would be interesting to see if Pearce does the same with Tsunami and if Reed follows the ban.

