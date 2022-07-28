"It’s official" - Adam Pearce reacts to injury news for top WWE Superstar

The matchup between Riddle and Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WWE SummerSlam has officially been postponed.

On WWE's The Bump this morning, it was announced that Riddle was injured at the hands of Seth "Freakin" Rollins on Monday night's edition of WWE RAW. It has now been confirmed that he will not be cleared to compete this Saturday at the premium live event.

Adam Pearce followed up the announcement by confirming it on social media and letting Riddle know that he's in his corner on the road to recovery. Tweeting out:

"Sadly, it is official. As someone that suffered a crushed brachial plexus in 2011, I know [the] road ahead for Riddle and wish for him the speediest and strongest recovery possible," Adam Pearce wrote.

Seth Rollins is not thrilled about being left off WWE SummerSlam; Triple H responds

With Riddle on the shelf, this leaves Seth "Freakin" Rollins without a match at SummerSlam.

Rollins took to social media this afternoon to vent his frustrations at being left off the SummerSlam card this Saturday night. Tweeting out:

"For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They'll hear ya someday," Seth Rollins wrote.

The new head of creative and talent relations, Triple H, has seen Seth Rollins' tweet and responded. This has given fans hope that he might help Rollins find a new match at SummerSlam. Tweeting out:

"I hear you!" Triple H wrote in response to Seth Rollins.

