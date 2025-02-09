Adam Pearce reacts to latest WWE release 

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Feb 09, 2025 04:28 GMT
RAW General Manager Adam Pearce (Image Credits: wwe.com)
RAW General Manager has a message for released star (Image Credits: Adam Pearce's Facebook)

Fans all over the world were caught off guard last night when WWE released as many as ten wrestlers. Chief among them was Cedric Alexander. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has sent a message to the former Cruiserweight Champion.

Cedric Alexander ended his nearly nine-year tenure with WWE yesterday when he took to his official X/Twitter handle to announce his release from the Stamford-based promotion. He shared the heartbreaking news just minutes before SmackDown went on air.

The 35-year-old wrestler had his fair share of ups and downs. He spent most of his time being stuck in the mid-card division. He did some of his best work as a member of the Hurt Business during the pandemic era. However, he became an afterthought soon after the group disbanded.

Alexander spent the tail end of his WWE run in NXT, where he last competed in a losing effort against Ethan Page on January 28, 2025.

Earlier today, Adam Pearce took to his X/Twitter handle to pay his respects to Cedric Alexander.

Check out his tweet below:

Alexander will serve a traditional 90-day non-compete clause before officially becoming a free agent. He has already hinted at joining his former Hurt Business members in All Elite Wrestling.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
