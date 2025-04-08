Adam Pearce reacts to major WWE botch on RAW; gives Rhea Ripley an interesting new nickname

Adam Pearce kicked off last night's episode of WWE RAW to address the Women's World Championship situation. Pearce called out IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley, but when The Eradicator made her way to the ring, he made the mistake of claiming that she was still representing The Judgment Day.
Of course, Rhea Ripley left the group last year following SummerSlam, where Dominik Mysterio betrayed her for Liv Morgan. The internet, as expected, reacted to the botch, leading to Pearce uploading a video on Instagram, where he joked about the last time he went viral for a mistake. It was during a backstage segment with Drew McIntyre in 2020 when the 46-year-old called The Scottish Warrior 'McInfart.'
Pearce went on to note that if he had messed up the names of both Drew and Rhea Ripley, he would have handed Mami an incredible new nickname: RiplaFart.
The RAW General Manager became an internet sensation following the botch in 2020, but it seems that the WWE Universe doesn't believe that this botch is on the same level.
Adam Pearce seems to be laughing about his WWE RAW error
Adam Pearce has seemingly taken this lightly since he has already reacted to the botch on social media and now made a joke about it as well. He noted in the video that it's one of the perils of live TV, and sometimes, mistakes happen.
The Illinois native has been part of WWE for long enough to know that there are botches and mistakes on a regular basis on screen, and it seems that this week, it was his turn. Next week, there will potentially be someone else in the conversation following some sort of issue on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.
The botch notwithstanding, Adam Pearce handled the Women's World Championship situation last night, as he declared a Triple Threat Match for the title in Las Vegas.