Adam Pearce reacts to major WWE botch on RAW; gives Rhea Ripley an interesting new nickname

Adam Pearce kicked off last night's episode of WWE RAW to address the Women's World Championship situation. Pearce called out IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley, but when The Eradicator made her way to the ring, he made the mistake of claiming that she was still representing The Judgment Day.

Ad

Of course, Rhea Ripley left the group last year following SummerSlam, where Dominik Mysterio betrayed her for Liv Morgan. The internet, as expected, reacted to the botch, leading to Pearce uploading a video on Instagram, where he joked about the last time he went viral for a mistake. It was during a backstage segment with Drew McIntyre in 2020 when the 46-year-old called The Scottish Warrior 'McInfart.'

Ad

Trending

Pearce went on to note that if he had messed up the names of both Drew and Rhea Ripley, he would have handed Mami an incredible new nickname: RiplaFart.

The RAW General Manager became an internet sensation following the botch in 2020, but it seems that the WWE Universe doesn't believe that this botch is on the same level.

Adam Pearce seems to be laughing about his WWE RAW error

Adam Pearce has seemingly taken this lightly since he has already reacted to the botch on social media and now made a joke about it as well. He noted in the video that it's one of the perils of live TV, and sometimes, mistakes happen.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Illinois native has been part of WWE for long enough to know that there are botches and mistakes on a regular basis on screen, and it seems that this week, it was his turn. Next week, there will potentially be someone else in the conversation following some sort of issue on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.

The botch notwithstanding, Adam Pearce handled the Women's World Championship situation last night, as he declared a Triple Threat Match for the title in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More