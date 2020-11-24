WWE RAW: 5 Botches and mistakes you probably missed this week (November 23, 2020)

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW followed on from the Red brand's impressive overall victory at WWE Survivor Series. Even though Bobby Lashley was the only Champion who walked out with a win for RAW, the brand won the battle for brand dominance in the main matches.

There were several mistakes and awkward moments throughout Survivor Series and it appears that this flowed over onto RAW. Last night's episode began the build-up to the final pay-per-view of the year which takes place on December 20th, but there were plenty of botches from the tired WWE stars following a lengthy pay-per-view week.

Here are just five botches and mistakes from last night's episode of RAW.

#5. Riddle wants to be a Championship, rather than a WWE Champion?

This week's episode of RAW kicked off with the five men who were able to complete the clean sweep over SmackDown at Survivor Series. Adam Pearce was looking to name a new No. 1 contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship and every man wanted to stake their claim.

AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle were the stars in the ring with Pearce but when it came down to Riddle stating his claim he made quite the blunder. Rather than stating that he wanted to become WWE Champion, Riddle claimed that he wanted to become a Championship.

Unlike many other stars, Riddle didn't jump back and correct himself, instead, he continued his thought track and acted as though it didn't happen, which actually drew less attention to the interesting botch.

Later in the night, Riddle was able to defeat Sheamus, which means that he is now one step closer to becoming the Championship that he desires.