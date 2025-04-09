Adam Pearce reacts to massive WWE announcement

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently posted a social media message addressing a massive announcement made by the Stamford-based company. The wrestling promotion recently revealed this year's WWE Hall of Fame Legacy inductees.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled to take place inside the BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 18. Earlier today, the global wrestling juggernaut announced legendary stars Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff as this year's Legacy inductees. Adam Pearce took to his X/Twitter account to reshare the announcement in his distinctive manner.

"It is official. 🙏," wrote Adam Pearce.

You can check out Adam Pearce's X/Twitter post below:

Kamala was a feared heel back in the day. He went toe to toe with top stars such as Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. Dory Funk Sr., the father of legendary stars Dory Funk Jr. and Terry Funk, began wrestling after serving in the United States Navy during World War II. Unfortunately, he passed away in 1973 at the age of 54.

The third inductee of the Legacy Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025, Ivan Koloff is well known for ending Bruno’s legendary seven-year WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign inside Madison Square Garden in 1971. The Russian Bear died in 2017 from liver cancer.

All the stars who are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year

World Wrestling Entertainment had previously announced some top names set to be inducted into the 2025 Class of WWE Hall of Fame. Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger are the stars slated to receive the honor individually. It will be The Game's second HOF induction, in addition to the one he got as a part of D-Generation X in 2019.

The Natural Disasters is the only team set to enter the WWE Hall of Fame 2025 so far. Earthquake and Typhoon are one-time WWF Tag Team Champions.

The Stamford-based company recently unveiled a new "Immortal Moment" category to honor legendary matches and moments. The iconic WrestleMania 13 clash between Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, with Ken Shamrock as the special guest referee, will become the first match to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

