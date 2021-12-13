"I fully accept the honor of the moose" - WWE star reacts to recent confrontation with Brock Lesnar 

Adam Pearce likes to talk tough when Brock Lesnar isn't around.

On WWE SmackDown last Friday night, Brock Lesnar confronted Adam Pearce for the first time since returning from suspension. It was clear that Pearce was terrified as Lesnar told him tales of things he did during his time off, detailing a story about killing a moose and putting its head on his wall and naming it after him.

Adam Pearce sang a different tune on social media this afternoon, stating that the moose from Brock Lesnar was a touching tribute and that he accepts the honor that Lesnar bestowed upon him, tweeting out:

"A touching tribute, no doubt. I’m elated to know that Brock embraced his discipline and is grateful for the blessings it afforded him in the end. A plentiful bounty, sustenance, and time to reflect on transgressions. A changed man, he is. I fully accept the honor of the moose. *praying hands emoji*."

Will Brock Lesnar become WWE Universal Champion at Day 1?

Brock Lesnar will get another shot at Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1. But will this match go differently than their last?

Thanks to a ref bump and interference from The Usos, Reigns managed to escape with his championship earlier this year at WWE Crown Jewel. Will The Beast learn from this and overcome these previous obstacles on January 1, or will Reigns continue to be the Universal Champion going into 2022?

The loyalty of Paul Heyman continues to be called into question as of late, with Heyman blatantly positioning himself alongside Lesnar on Friday night when Reigns wasn't present at the show.

It's safe to assume that Heyman will likely play a huge factor in the finish of the Universal title match at WWE Day 1.

What do you make of Adam Pearce's comments? Do you think Brock Lesnar will leave Day 1 as the WWE Universal Champion? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

