Adam Pearce reacts after WWE RAW star sends emotional message about finally returning following horrifying injury

Adam Pearce has now sent a message to a WWE Superstar who has finally returned after a horrifying injury. The star was quite open about his return to the ring and how he managed to do it.

Bronson Reed was out of action for more than six months after suffering an injury last year following an incredible dive from the top of the cage during the Men's WarGames match. He injured his leg, which kept him sidelined and forced him to watch on as RAW debuted on Netflix, missing out on WrestleMania.

The star recently returned on RAW and joined Seth Rollins' faction alongside Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. He has now opened up on who to thank for his return as well, posting pictures with those who helped him get back in the ring. He thanked Tara, who helped him rehabilitate his injury, and Shawn for his help. Reed also mentioned that Westin Blake helped him get ready for the ring.

"Thank you to the homies that got me ready to be back in the ring. Tara is the master at rehab! And of course, Shawn was there too! And they say iron sharpens iron, and to me, there is none sharper than Blake!"

Adam Pearce also sent a message to Bronson Reed in the comments of the post, expressing his happiness that he was back. He focused on those who helped Reed return to the ring, talking about their quality.

"Quality human beings."

The RAW GM reacted.

Adam Pearce has a big weekend ahead of him at WWE Money in the Bank

While Nick Aldis still has to run what will be a huge episode of SmackDown tomorrow, Adam Pearce does not have a much easier time with his RAW stars, including Jey Uso, Logan Paul, and the Money in the Bank competitors, all set for the show this weekend.

He will have to be active to make sure the event goes smoothly.

