Nick Aldis makes huge official WWE announcement before SmackDown featuring Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 06, 2025 00:57 GMT
The stars are all featured (Credit: WWE.com)

Nick Aldis has taken to social media ahead of WWE SmackDown to make a huge official announcement about the show, featuring some of the top names in the company, including Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes.

WWE is heading into Money in the Bank in just a few days. The event is sure to be a big one, featuring several top matches, including John Cena teaming up with Logan Paul to take on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, along with other exciting matches. However, before all this, Nick Aldis took to social media to talk about what was waiting for them all.

In the announcement, he revealed that all 12 stars participating in the men's and women's Money in the Bank matches would appear on the Friday Night Show. He said that he was sure there would be explosive interactions as a result.

"Every single participant in the men's and women's Money in the Bank matches will be in the house tomorrow night on SmackDown. Yes, every representative of both RAW and SmackDown will be there. I can only assume that's going to lead to some explosive confrontations." (00:12 - 00:28)

Nick Aldis also announced a six-person tag team match featuring everyone in the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Alexa Bliss will team up with Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer to face Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Naomi. Also, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso would be facing down their Money in the Bank opponents before the show.

"Next, how about some six-woman tag team action, with Rhea Ripley teaming up with Alexa Bliss and Stephanie Vaquer, to take on Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia. And finally, Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will be in the house to confront the WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul one final time before their historic tag team matchup at Money in the Bank. That's all going down tomorrow night live 8/7 Central, on USA and around the world on Netflix, on SmackDown." (00:28 - 00:59)
Nick Aldis will have a difficult time managing the chaotic feud involving Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, & Logan Paul

WWE SmackDown is certain to be explosive, as every time Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and John Cena have been in the same building recently, things have gotten physical.

With only one night between SmackDown and Money in the Bank, Nick Aldis will certainly have his hands full making sure everyone gets to the event in one piece.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Neda Ali
