"Parental discretion is advised for the moment" - WWE official relives an altercation with Ronda Rousey

WWE Official Adam Pearce recently reminisced about a recent segment with Rowdy Ronda Rousey where the latter assaulted him.

The former SmackDown Women's champion was suspended following her attack on WWE Officials at SummerSlam. Adam Pearce also got Rousey arrested on an episode of SmackDown. Last week on the blue brand, the Baddest Woman on the Planet showed up with an envelope, called out Adam Pearce, and asked him to read the letter.

According to the letter, Rousey's suspension was lifted, and stated that none of her actions were incriminating enough to get arrested. The Baddest Woman of the Planet walked away with a smirk on her face and told Pearce to "kiss her a**." WWE official Adam Pearce was furious and called Rousey "the biggest b**** he had ever met."

Rousey did not take that insult lightly. She assaulted Pearce and locked him in an armbar submission move.

The WWE official recently reminded fans of what he said last week. He shared a clip from the segment on Twitter and wrote the following:

"Parental discretion is advised for the moment. While I'm getting candid, now understand it," Pearce tweeted.

Fans react to Adam Pearce's comments about Ronda Rousey

Upon reading Pearce's tweet, fans shared their thoughts about the segment.

Some fans were utterly shocked that Pearce stood up to Ronda Rousey and are excited to see what happens next.

Some fans were glad that Pearce finally let out his frustrations after being disrespected for several months.

ASFCMP @vhsbackup049 @ScrapDaddyAP Legitimately... fans everywhere were proud, that you finally snapped. Man out here being an *UNCREDITED* authority figure, working both damn shows, and you should snap from time to time! @ScrapDaddyAP Legitimately... fans everywhere were proud, that you finally snapped. Man out here being an *UNCREDITED* authority figure, working both damn shows, and you should snap from time to time!

One fan suggested that Pearce counter Rousey's submission with a figure-four leg lock.

One fan suggested suspending Ronda Rousey as she again put her hands on an authority figure.

Some fans also mentioned that the superstars should thank him for speaking the truth.

One fan jokingly asked if he needed to get soap and wash off the filth from his mouth.

We will see if there will be any repercussions for Ronda Rousey's actions on tomorrow's SmackDown.

What was your reaction to Adam Pearce getting assaulted last week? Let us know in the comments section below.

