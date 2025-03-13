Adam Pearce being replaced as RAW GM by former WWE star would be a brilliant move, veteran thinks (Exclusive)

Current WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has become a staple on the show at this point, despite appearing on screen only a handful of times. Despite that, Vince Russo thinks a former name in the company could be a good substitute for him.

The name being talked about is Enzo Amore. The controversial star recently gained attention on social media after posting a video of himself cutting a promo, targetting the state of AEW. This has also opened up speculation of him joining the Stamford-based promotion, which Vince Russo thinks is not a bad idea.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo talked about what would happen if Enzo took Adam Pearce's place as RAW GM. He said:

"You're gonna tell me you wouldn't have a more entertaining show replacing Adam Pearce with Enzo? Can you imagine him having some kind of power and authority. See, that's what I mean. When you look at something like that, and EC3 has talked about it a couple of times on tonight's show, bro, that so opens up the creative envelope. Because you know if somebody pi**es him off, you just never know what he is going to do." [4:23 onwards]

The former WWE star wants to be acknowledged by the company

Enzo Amore himself is also desirous of the company recognizing his past contributions, and possibly adding him to the alumni section.

Speaking on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the former WWE star stated:

"My goal, by the time it's 2025, I hope that you get to sing it along with me and spell it out with me. By the time we look at 2025, I hope that somewhere in the annals of WWE history that I will be recognized once again and join the alumni section, bare minimum. That is my goal," Amore said. (From 00:08 to 00:40)

For now, only time will tell whether Enzo Amore will achieve his goal down the line.

