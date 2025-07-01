Adam Pearce reunites with former rival

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce had a busy outing last night on the red brand. He also reunited with a former rival in the locker room area.

The Scrap Iron was involved in an on-screen rivalry with former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green before she was drafted to the blue brand last year. The Hot Mess used to accuse the RAW GM of constantly plotting against her and threatened to take him to the higher-ups. The two crossed paths last night in Pittsburgh as the SmackDown stars were also at PPG Paints Arena for the pre-taping of the July 4 edition of the blue brand.

Earlier today, Chelsea Green took to her X/Twitter account to share a video of her interaction with Adam Pearce. The Canadian star ran into the RAW GM backstage. After an awkward silence, the on-screen authority figure congratulated Green on winning the WWE Women's United States Championship before pointing out she had already lost the title. Recreating their past backstage segments, the SmackDown star left after stating she was going to call a manager senior to the 47-year-old.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Chelsea Green was pushing for a match with Adam Pearce

Adam Pearce retired from professional wrestling in 2014. However, the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion did wrestle a couple of matches in WWE.

In an interview with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media last year, Chelsea Green claimed that she had been pitching an intergender match with the RAW General Manager in a special stipulation bout. She was confident of defeating the veteran and replacing him as the new GM.

"I'm trying. I have been pitching for it for a year now. Oh yeah. I mean, look, I want an intergender match against where the loser, because it is going to be him [Pearce], is not GM. [The] Winner gets the GM position," she said.

You can check out Chelsea Green's comments in the video below:

Earlier this year, Adam Pearce revealed that although he had no desire to be a full-time in-ring performer, he was likely to wrestle another match in the future. It will be interesting to see if he ever gets back in the ring.

