WWE star officially confirms he's done with full-time wrestling due to health reasons

A WWE Superstar admitted he is well past his prime and ruled out a full-time return to in-ring competition. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently addressed the idea of one more match.

Ad

The Scrap Iron made a smooth transition from a wrestler to an on-screen authority figure. Though the 46-year-old veteran has stayed retired since 2014, he did briefly wrestle in a few matches for WWE.

Earlier today, the RAW General Manager took to his Instagram handle to upload a video of himself in which a fan asked him whether he would wrestle again. Adam Pearce made it clear he would not return to full-time wrestling anytime soon, but is keeping the door open for one last match before it's done and dusted.

Ad

Trending

"Uh, two answers. Short answers - Yeah, I'll probably have another wrestling match before I die. But no, I have no desire to have a full-time run, brother. Not in WWE, not in NWA, not anywhere. And even if I did, honestly, even if I did...in a month, I'm 47 years old, and that would not be good for my health. So, will I have a wrestling match sometime in my life before I hang it up for good? Yeah, obviously, I love wrestling. I love pro wrestling. I will always love pro wrestling. Will I have a run anywhere in a full-time capacity? No, no, no, no, no,no, noooooooo," he said.

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer points out issue with Adam Pearce

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long shared his thoughts on how Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce have fared in their respective roles.

The former WWE SmackDown General Manager thinks the Scrap Iron needs to amp up his game and assert more authority.

"I think they both do a great job, very good job. With Adam (Pearce) I think he needs to be just a little bit more firm you know what I mean. He is a little bit too easy... I like him, I intend to talk with him and everything. But like I said I think he is just a little bit not firm enough. You know he doesn't have that stroke, like hey I am not playing, this is how this is gonna be whether you like it or not. So I think he just needs to be a little bit more authorative, you know what I mean."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans have been clamoring for a match between Aldis and Pearce. Will the two men face each other in the near future? Only time will tell.

If you carry quotes from the first half of this article in your publication, please give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More