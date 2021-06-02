Retired wrestler willing to face Roman Reigns over six years after his in-ring career ended

WWE official Adam Pearce is prepared to reverse his retirement if he is booked for a match against Roman Reigns.

Pearce, 42, announced his retirement in 2014 after an 18-year career as an in-ring competitor. In a WWE storyline earlier this year, he was scheduled to face Reigns at the 2021 Royal Rumble before being replaced in the match by Kevin Owens.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT’s Oliver Browning, Pearce made it clear he is happy working in his current role behind the scenes in WWE. However, he also admitted that there is “no chance” he would refuse an opportunity to face the current Universal Champion:

“If you come to me tomorrow and say, ‘Hey, let’s rewind to the Royal Rumble,’” Pearce said. “If that match was actually going to happen, there is no chance I’d turn that down. That would have been incredible. But it’s not something I ever pushed for or ever expected to happen. It’s not something I aspire to.”

While Adam Pearce performs as an authority figure on WWE television, he also has an important backstage role in the company. In April 2021, he began a new position as WWE’s Director of Live Events.

Adam Pearce’s on-screen chemistry with Roman Reigns

Adam Pearce and Roman Reigns' WWE personas do not get along

Roman Reigns’ Tribal Chief character has taken exception to Adam Pearce’s decision-making as an on-screen WWE official over the last nine months. The confrontations between the two men often receive praise from WWE fans on social media.

Pearce added that he has enjoyed having “naturally fun” interactions with the five-time WrestleMania main-eventer on SmackDown:

“I was happy to be a part of it,” he said. “Roman and I have certain chemistry on camera, he’s really taken to this mob boss mentality and does it so well. You can’t teach on-screen chemistry, I think he and I have enough of a personal relationship that the conversations always felt real. It was naturally fun and really easy to play off him and Paul Heyman. It took on a life of its own… I was getting ready, man, getting my boots polished, you know, getting ready to go.”

Roman Reigns recently defeated Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash to retain his Universal Championship. With Hell in a Cell set to take place on June 20, it is currently unclear who the SmackDown star will face at the event.

