"They trusted me to make the decision" - WWE Official reveals why he chose Seth Rollins as Roman Reigns’ next challenger

Adam Pearce isn't backing down on his choice for Roman Reigns' opponent at the WWE Royal Rumble.

On this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, Adam Pearce was asked about his decision to name Seth Rollins as the number one contender for Reigns' Universal Championship. Pearce provided a good explanation for his choice.

"You know, the thing about finding Roman's challenger is that you need to scour every nook, every cranny, and you've got to find somebody that you believe is a formidable challenge to Roman Reigns," Adam Pearce said. "What landed me on Seth, is history. Really, when you think about two people intertwined for a certain period of time, I think Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins with everything they've been through, with everything they've stood together for and against, makes a very intriguing matchup and one that I know Mr. Reigns is not happy about, but here we are. They trusted me to make the decision and it's official."

Will Roman Reigns still be Universal Champion following the WWE Royal Rumble?

The Head of the Table missed WWE Day 1 after testing positive for COVID-19. This led to a domino effect that put The Tribal Chief in the position he finds himself in today.

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest threats Reigns has ever faced when it comes to putting his Universal Championship reign in jeopardy.

If Rollins manages to capture the Universal Championship for a third time, there's a good chance he will bring the title back with him to Monday nights. This means Brock Lesnar could rule over SmackDown with the WWE Championship.

What do you make of Adam Pearce's comments? Do you think Seth Rollins is a good opponent for Reigns at the Royal Rumble? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Will Seth Rollins win the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble? Yes No 24 votes so far