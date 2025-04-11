Adam Pearce rewards disgruntled duo with WWE WrestleMania championship match following recent attack

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced a major title match for WrestleMania 41. The Showcase of the Immortals will air live next weekend from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, the promotion made a major announcement for WrestleMania 41. Pearce shared that The War Raiders would be defending the World Tag Team Championships against The New Day at WrestleMania 41.

"You have two of the most decorated tag teams of a generation with a storied history, and a score to settle. And that is exactly what we are going to do. I have now signed the match for the World Tag Team Championships. The War Raiders will defend against The New Day, and what better place to do it than on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania," said Pearce. [From 0:26 - 0:48]

The New Day defeated The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) this past Monday night on WWE RAW via disqualification. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods attacked the champions after the match, but security eventually broke it up.

Former WWE writer mocks plans for Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran and former head writer for the Stamford-based company Vince Russo recently mocked the promotion's plan for Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Rey Mysterio approached RAW GM Adam Pearce following Dragon Lee's loss to El Grande Americano this past Monday on the red brand. Americano had placed a steel plate under his mask and used it as a weapon to steal the victory. Following the bout, Mysterio had a conversation with Pearce and was booked in a match against the masked newcomer at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that it used to be a big deal to try to get a match at the biggest show of the year, and found it amusing that all Mysterio had to do was talk to Pearce:

"Years ago part of the storyline was everyone wanting to get a WrestleMania match. Bro, Rey just walked right into Pearce's office. I got an idea. Yeah, let's book it for WrestleMania. Yeah, okay, Rey! My god, bro!" [1:10:30 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

The War Raiders captured the World Tag Team Championship in December 2024. Only time will tell if the popular duo can defeat The New Day at WWE WrestleMania 41 to retain the titles.

