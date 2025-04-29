Adam Pearce's replacement officially confirmed on WWE RAW

Adam Pearce was replaced on WWE RAW tonight. The company confirmed who was replacing him as well with a post, after the star had announced it himself earlier.

Adam Pearce had let everyone know that he was not going to be present on WWE RAW tonight. He said that he was unable to attend the show due to doctor's orders. He didn't provide further details about the reason for his absence.

"A last bit of news, pain in the behind for me—I will not be in Kansas City, doctor's orders."

Nick Aldis arrived on WWE RAW, and the company posted about it. They confirmed that the SmackDown General Manager was there to fill in for Adam Pearce tonight on the show. The announcement warned everyone to be on their best behaviour as well.

"#SmackDown GM @nickaldis will be filling in for @scrapdaddyap TONIGHT… So everybody better be on their best behavior! 🫵 #WWERaw."

Pearce had also asked for everyone to be on their best behaviour until he could return to his usual role. As to when that return will be, it is uncertain, as the star did not confirm he would be back next week. However, it's expected that he'll be back soon.

