Adam Pearce seemingly opens up on his return to working in WWE

WWE Official Adam Pearce seemingly opened up on his return to the company, working as an on-screen figure.

Pearce began his professional wrestling journey in 1996 through the independent circuit. Within a short time, he joined WWF and worked as an enhancement talent. After leaving WWE in 1999, he spent a considerable amount of time in ROH and NWA. He returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2013.

Peace rejoined WWE as a special coach and trainer in 2013. He signed up with the company in 2015 and worked as a producer for NXT. He was promoted to the main roster after years of working as a coach, producer, and trainer.

Adam Pearce currently works for the promotion as an on-screen authority figure for the RAW and SmackDown brands. Looking back at his journey, the 44-year-old took to Twitter to share a wholesome message, hinting that his happiness lies with WWE.

He also shared a photo of himself beside the RAW logo and a nameplate carrying his name.

"Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn't know you left open," Pearce wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn't know you left open. Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn't know you left open. https://t.co/xuYEmAlhwr

If you're interested in sports betting, the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Adam Pearce had a stellar career before returning to WWE

After leaving WWF (now WWE), Pearce returned to the independent circuit, and his work with ROH and NWA was the highlight of his career.

He is a five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, as well as a former NWA British Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion and PWG World Champion. The WWE official has also been inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame.

In 2021, Adam Pearce began a storyline with Roman Reigns, the reigning WWE Universal Champion at the time. On SmackDown, Reigns criticized Pearce's booking methods.

gprincipal @gprincipal1



Roman being arrogant will not heed Adams warnings, which will lead to Adam stripping the WWE Championship from Roman @NewsXero Adam Pearce said he will not stand for Roman / Bloodline throwing their weight around hijacking Raw and SD.Roman being arrogant will not heed Adams warnings, which will lead to Adam stripping the WWE Championship from Roman @NewsXero Adam Pearce said he will not stand for Roman / Bloodline throwing their weight around hijacking Raw and SD.Roman being arrogant will not heed Adams warnings, which will lead to Adam stripping the WWE Championship from Roman https://t.co/vqcoKPxXiN

However, the plot eventually led to Pearce being booked for a match against Reigns. It was his first match since 2014 and his first in WWE since 1997.

The official has also been involved in heated battles with Ronda Rousey and Bobby Lashley, among other superstars, due to his no-nonsense attitude. He fired the latter on RAW after The All Mighty put his hands on a referee.

What did you think of Adam Pearce's tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes