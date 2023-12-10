Adam Pearce sends cryptic message to CM Punk ahead of WWE RAW 

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently sent a cryptic message to CM Punk on social media ahead of the Monday Night Show.

CM Punk made a blockbuster return to WWE after almost a decade at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The 45-year-old made a surprising appearance after the Men's WarGames Match held at the Chicago premium live event. He also returned to RAW on the following Monday.

CM Punk made a return to SmackDown this week for the first time since 2014. The Best In The World treated the WWE Universe with an amazing promo. He also stated that he has yet to decide which brand he will be a part of. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis handed him a contract and asked the former World Champion to become a part of the blue brand. Punk was also an integral part of NXT Deadline, as he featured in multiple segments.

After the returning Randy Orton signed with the Friday Night Show, Adam Pearce would want to leave no stone unturned in trying to get CM Punk on the RAW roster. The 45-year-old GM took to his Twitter account to send a cryptic message to the recently returned superstar. He shared two photographs with CM Punk and several other wrestlers from his wrestling days.

To the unversed, Pearce and Punk have a lot of history together. The two have shared the ring in the past on the independent circuit. Both the WWE employees were also part of the ROH roster in the mid-2000s. It will be interesting to see if Pearce can sign his old companion or not.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins calls CM Punk selfish

Seth Rollins was visibly upset about CM Punk's return to WWE. The 37-year-old even stated that he did not want to waste his breath talking about Punk during a promo on RAW.

Speaking on the SI Media Podcast, Seth Rollins opened up about his real-life beef with Punk. He accused the latter of being a selfish wrestler who wanted to take more from the industry rather than give back to it.

“He helped me in places when he didn’t have to; whether that was for his own good or not, I’m not entirely sure, but regardless, it helped me get where I needed to go and do the things I needed to do. And for a guy who, when I met him, kind of made it seem like he was all about giving back to the business. He really turned into a pretty selfish guy and really wanted to take more from the industry," Seth Rollins said.

