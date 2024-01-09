Adam Pearce sends out emotional message ahead of WWE RAW

Adam Pearce has been a consistent presence on WWE TV over the past four years, and as the General Manager of RAW, his job is to bring some authority to the program.

Pearce had a lengthy career as an in-ring performer before he was hired in his current role with WWE. He uses his platform on social media to spread love and motivational messages to his fans.

The red brand's General Manager took to Instagram once again earlier today to share another message and to celebrate three years since he was able to live his dream.

"Every athlete dreams about going out on top. Three years ago today I lived that dream. You can too. Work hard. Treat people fairly. Earn respect.🙏," wrote Pearce.

Pearce was the man who was forced into the ring to pin Shinsuke Nakamura on January 8, 2021, in a Gauntlet match that allowed him to go on to face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. Of course, he later faked an injury to allow Kevin Owens to step into his place.

Meanwhile, Pearce later noted in the update that was the end of his in-ring career, which actually wasn't the case. This wasn't even his final singles match since he later went on to face Roman Reigns in a draw on SmackDown a few weeks later before teaming with Braun Strowman in a loss to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in May 2021.

This was Pearce's final match as an in-ring star in WWE, but at this point, he was already seen as an authority figure as well.

Will Adam Pearce ever step foot back into a WWE ring?

Adam Pearce has teased returning to the ring several times throughout his current run, and many fans believe that the current tension between Nick Aldis on SmackDown and Adam Pearce on RAW is because the company is building up a potential match between the two men.

Aldis was wrestling on the Independent Circuit mere weeks before he was signed to WWE last year and is still in shape and able to wrestle if heeded, while Adam Pearce has proved several times what he is capable of when pushed.

