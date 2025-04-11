Adam Pearce sends a five-word message after confirming a huge championship match for WrestleMania 41

Adam Pearce has reacted to the latest addition to the WrestleMania 41 card. The RAW General Manager has announced that The War Raiders will defend the WWE World Tag Team Championship against The New Day at The Show of Shows.

The War Raiders won the WWE World Tag Team Championship on the December 16, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. They defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to lift the titles. Erik and Ivar became three-time WWE Tag Team Champions, having previously held the NXT Tag Team Championship once.

On X/Twitter, Pearce reacted to the match announcement for WrestleMania 41 with a five-word message:

"It is official…for #WrestleMania."

Check out Pearce's tweet below:

Adam Pearce announced the latest addition to the WrestleMania 41 card, as The War Raiders are set to defend the WWE World Tag Team Championship against The New Day at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking in a newly uploaded video, the RAW General Manager stated the following:

"You have two of the most decorated tag teams of a generation with a storied history, and a score to settle. And that is exactly what we are going to do. I have now signed the match for the World Tag Team Championships. The War Raiders will defend against The New Day, and what better place to do it than on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania."

The two tag teams crossed paths on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW. Erik and Ivar retained the titles after a DQ finish, but The New Day will be presented with yet another opportunity to win the gold.

In recent months, The New Day has undergone major changes in its quest to become champions once again. They ditched Big E on the faction's 10th anniversary, cementing their shocking heel turn in the process.

