Adam Pearce sends message ahead of WWE RAW

Adam Pearce shared a video ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW. The upcoming edition of the red brand will air live from Brussels, Belgium.

Ad

WWE shared a video today of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce promoting tomorrow night's show. The veteran shared that both John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be featured on this week's show, and Seth Rollins had a lot to say after Roman Reigns attacked him during his Steel Cage Match against CM Punk last Monday night.

"For the first time under the same roof since the Chamber, you will see Cody Rhodes, and yes, you will see John Cena. And after what happened last week with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins will be in the house and he has plenty to say, I can assure you that," said Pearce. [From 0:06 - 0:19]

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Women's World Champion IYO SKY and Bianca Belair will also be signing a contract to make their title match official for WrestleMania 41. Bron Breakker is also scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, and Ludwig Kaiser will be squaring off against Penta in a No Holds Barred Match during tomorrow's edition of RAW.

Vince Russo suggests former WWE star as Adam Pearce's replacement

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently pitched the idea of Enzo Amore replacing Adam Pearce as the General Manager of RAW.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo claimed it would be entertaining if Enzo Amore became the new RAW GM. The veteran added that Amore would be more unpredictable as an authority figure than Pearce currently is.

"You're gonna tell me you wouldn't have a more entertaining show replacing Adam Pearce with Enzo? Can you imagine him having some kind of power and authority. See, that's what I mean. When you look at something like that, and EC3 has talked about it a couple of times on tonight's show, bro, that so opens up the creative envelope. Because you know if somebody pi**es him off, you just never know what he is going to do." [4:23 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

Ad

The Road to WrestleMania 41 will continue tomorrow night on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if the company has any surprises planned during the upcoming show.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit WWE and give an HT to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback