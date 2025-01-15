Adam Pearce sends a message to Braun Strowman after he teases blockbuster return

RAW GM Adam Pearce has sent out a message responding to a post by Braun Strowman. The latter has seemingly recovered from an unforeseen sickness that put him on the shelf from WWE again.

Last week, Strowman revealed that a bad 'flu had taken a toll on his health. As expected, this led to a flurry of wishes from his peers and fans, rooting for his quick recovery. However, just days later, the former Universal Champion indicated that he might be gearing up for a huge return soon. The Monster Among Men posted a video of himself working out and teased entering the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Trending

Adam Pearce slid into the comments section of the post with a hilarious reaction. Check out the on-screen RAW General Manager's comment below:

"Let's rap about it," Pearce wrote.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Adam Pearce responds to Braun Strowman's Instagram post

Strowman last wrestled in WWE on the December 27th episode of SmackDown, where he defeated Carmelo Hayes. It remains to be seen if Braun Strowman gets announced for the Rumble match or if his appearance is kept secret.

Vince Russo is underwhelmed by Braun Strowman's booking in WWE

A few weeks back on BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo pointed out how WWE no longer pushed Strowman as a main eventer like they previously did. Russo also mentioned that The Monster Among Men wasn't at the same level in terms of popularity, largely owing to the company seemingly giving up on him:

"Okay bro, you remember he was throwing over trucks and he was in that big angle with Roman Reigns. Okay bro. Something happens and you change your mind with him, then cut him loose. They definitely switched gears on this guy, and he's not been over for years," Vince Russo said.

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman's career in recent years has been plagued by injuries. He missed almost the entirety of 2023 due to an injury and even after his return in April 2024, the former Universal Champion has only sporadically appeared on TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback