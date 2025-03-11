Adam Pearce sends message to Roman Reigns following WWE RAW attack

Adam Pearce and Roman Reigns have clashed in the past, and last night on WWE RAW, Pearce was forced to step in to stop Reigns from attacking Seth Rollins. The Tribal Chief was about to hit a stomp on The Visionary on the steel steps, in the same way that he was at Royal Rumble last month.

However, the red brand's General Manager, Adam Pearce, and several WWE officials ran down to prevent Reigns from potentially injuring his former teammate. Pearce has since shared a message to Roman Reigns on social media, noting that:

"He knew what was up. History has a way of teaching."

Adam Pearce sent the message to Roman Reigns. [Image credit: Pearce's Instagram story]

Pearce prevented Reigns from hurting Rollins, but when The Tribal Chief shifted his attention towards the ring, he spotted Paul Heyman with CM Punk. The Wiseman was consoling the former World Champion following his loss against The Visionary.

Reigns clearly didn't take having to share his Wiseman very well. As Heyman looked on, he ran into the ring, hitting Punk with a Spear.

CM Punk still has a favor to cash in with Paul Heyman that could include Roman Reigns

CM Punk opted to help The Tribal Chief with his issues with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline and Bronson Reed at WarGames back in November 2024, and because of this, Heyman now owes The Second City Saint a favor.

The two men have remained tight-lipped about what this favor could be, but it seems it could have something to do with WrestleMania.

Neither of the three men who were part of last night's main event segment has a match scheduled for WrestleMania next month. There is a belief that there could be a Triple Threat match brewing or Reigns vs. Rollins, and Punk could then cash in his favor to force himself into the match between the two former teammates.

