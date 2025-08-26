  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Adam Pearce sends a message after suddenly canceling huge WWE Clash in Paris 2025 match

Adam Pearce sends a message after suddenly canceling huge WWE Clash in Paris 2025 match

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Aug 26, 2025 05:48 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
Adam Pearce is the General Manager of WWE RAW (Image credits - WWE's X account)

Adam Pearce surprised fans on this week's episode of WWE RAW when he announced that a major match would no longer take place at Clash in Paris 2025. Pearce had pulled the plug on Stephanie Vaquer's match at the upcoming event, where she was expected to face another star for the vacant Women's World Title.

Ad

Vaquer was initially slated to challenge Naomi for the gold this weekend. However, the latter relinquished her gold last week and went on a sabbatical due to pregnancy. However, fans still expected WWE to find a replacement and book Vaquer against another opponent for the vacant World Title. This didn't happen, unfortunately, as Adam Pearce officially canceled the match this week.

That said, the RAW General Manager assured Stephanie Vaquer that he had an opponent in mind for her and would confirm it in a week, presumably by next week's episode. Pearce has now reacted to the same on his social media, reiterating that he would make things official very soon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out his tweet below:

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

"It will be official," tweeted Pearce.
Ad

Vince Russo has a brutal assessment of Stephanie Vaquer's work in WWE

Speaking on last week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo didn't hold back on criticizing Stephanie Vaquer. Russo pointed out that Vaquer's character work was inconsistent and that she didn't have a complete understanding of her persona.

"Can somebody explain to her what her [Stephanie Vaquer] character is, if there is one? This is what I'm talking about, bro. They don't even know what their characters are. She comes out mean face, the horns, the fire, all this stuff. And Nikki Bella is ki***ng her at the end of the match. Okay, all right, that stuff's ridiculous, Chris [Featherstone]," Russo said.

Though Vince Russo's comments might hold merit, Stephanie Vaquer has managed to quickly become one of WWE's most beloved female stars in no time.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications