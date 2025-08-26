Adam Pearce sends a message after suddenly canceling huge WWE Clash in Paris 2025 match

Adam Pearce surprised fans on this week's episode of WWE RAW when he announced that a major match would no longer take place at Clash in Paris 2025. Pearce had pulled the plug on Stephanie Vaquer's match at the upcoming event, where she was expected to face another star for the vacant Women's World Title.Vaquer was initially slated to challenge Naomi for the gold this weekend. However, the latter relinquished her gold last week and went on a sabbatical due to pregnancy. However, fans still expected WWE to find a replacement and book Vaquer against another opponent for the vacant World Title. This didn't happen, unfortunately, as Adam Pearce officially canceled the match this week.That said, the RAW General Manager assured Stephanie Vaquer that he had an opponent in mind for her and would confirm it in a week, presumably by next week's episode. Pearce has now reacted to the same on his social media, reiterating that he would make things official very soon. Check out his tweet below:&quot;It will be official,&quot; tweeted Pearce.Vince Russo has a brutal assessment of Stephanie Vaquer's work in WWESpeaking on last week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo didn't hold back on criticizing Stephanie Vaquer. Russo pointed out that Vaquer's character work was inconsistent and that she didn't have a complete understanding of her persona.&quot;Can somebody explain to her what her [Stephanie Vaquer] character is, if there is one? This is what I'm talking about, bro. They don't even know what their characters are. She comes out mean face, the horns, the fire, all this stuff. And Nikki Bella is ki***ng her at the end of the match. Okay, all right, that stuff's ridiculous, Chris [Featherstone],&quot; Russo said. Though Vince Russo's comments might hold merit, Stephanie Vaquer has managed to quickly become one of WWE's most beloved female stars in no time.