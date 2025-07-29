"They don’t even know what their characters are" - Vince Russo buries popular female star following WWE RAW (Exclusive)

WWE's women's division has seen a major influx of new faces joining the main roster from NXT. All of the recent NXT call-ups to the women's division have been hugely successful. While Roxanne Perez and Giulia are already champions, Stephanie Vaquer has a guaranteed shot at the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris.
Despite her recent success, Vince Russo isn't happy with La Primera's work till now. He criticized the star following the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. Vaquer teamed up with Nikki Bella, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY in an eight-woman tag team match on this week's program.
On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Russo said Vaquer didn't know what her character was on TV. He was perplexed by how the former NXT Women's Champion had a mean look on her face during her entrance, but became friendly with Nikki Bella after their match.
"Can somebody explain to her what her [Stephanie Vaquer] character is, if there is one? This is what I'm talking about, bro. They don't even know what their characters are. She comes out mean face, the horns, the fire, all this stuff. And Nikki Bella is ki***ng her at the end of the match. Okay, all right, that stuff's ridiculous, Chris [Featherstone]," Russo said. [From 45:00 onwards]
Vaquer and Nikki Bella have been feuding with Chelsea Green and Secret Hervice since WWE Evolution. The babyfaces teamed up with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley to take on Naomi and Green's group in an eight-woman tag team match on this week's show. La Primera, Bella, Ripley, and SKY ultimately won.
