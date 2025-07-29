WWE RAW before SummerSlam - Best and Worst - New El Grande Americano debuts, Seth Rollins’ faction gets new leader

Another edition of WWE Monday Night RAW is now in the books. Tonight's show was a notable one, as the focus of the program was mainly on the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event.As a result, it wasn't necessarily the most exciting show in terms of major headlines. Instead, much of RAW focused on setting up stories that will either carry over or conclude at The Biggest Party Of The Summer this weekend. That being said, the show still featured some major matches and segments that are likely to be quite memorable. There were also some decisions that were questionable. One, in particular, was arguably the worst part of the show.This article will lay out the Best and Worst moments from Monday Night RAW tonight. It includes a new leader of a top stable, a SummerSlam main event heating up, and a bizarre decision made by Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment.Best: Gunther vs. CM Punk continues to heat upCM Punk and Gunther met in the ring on WWE Monday Night RAW. They didn't go in to fight. Instead, the two did what they do best—sell their match at SummerSlam verbally.Last week, Gunther destroyed CM Punk. The Ring General walked away from WWE RAW seven days ago as the better talker. On RAW tonight, however, Punk returned the favor and showed just how skilled The Second City Saint truly is on the microphone.The content was somewhat basic, but what made this a hit was how believable both men were and are in general. Nobody plays their characters better than these two, and they proved that yet again. Who isn't excited for their SummerSlam match now?Best: A new El Grande Americano appeared on WWE RAWWWE RAW also featured a championship match. The World Tag Team Titles were on the line when The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defended their titles against the Latino World Order's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.This match was awesome, and it raised the value of Cruz and Joaquin in WWE moving forward. Still, it was the finish that captivated fans the most. El Grande Americano and Dragon Lee both got involved but fought out. This then led to the shocking debut of another El Grande Americano, who cost the LWO the win.It's unclear who this new El Grande Americano is. Some speculate it could be someone from NXT, AAA, or even Pete Dunne. For now, though, this mystery remains quite intriguing and adds another hook for RAW next week and beyond.Worst: Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn not getting a stipulation was a massive mistakeKarrion Kross and Sami Zayn have been a feud with two different stories. In backstage segments and interviews, this WWE rivalry has been great. In the ring, this feud has stunk. For whatever reason, their matches just aren't good.That is why some fans were surprised that Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross III was announced for SummerSlam. Upon hearing the news, WWE fans at least assumed a stipulation would be added to the bout to make the match better. Sadly, this doesn't seem to be the case.Instead, Sami and Kross had a quality promo on RAW, but no stipulation was added except that the loser would have to admit the winner is right. This doesn't give fans much hope for their match, and Triple H made a big mistake by leaving this as a generic singles match.Best: Bron Breakker took over and dominatedWWE Monday Night RAW featured a shocking moment in a backstage segment. Bron Breakker, alongside Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman, called himself the new leader of the faction now that Seth Rollins is out injured.As if declaring himself the new leader of the WWE faction wasn't enough, Bron Breakker then got involved in the main event segment. He and Bronson Reed absolutely demolished Jey Uso and Roman Reigns. In fact, Bronson even stole Roman's shoes.This beatdown was awesome, and so was Bron stepping up. Both Breakker and Reed should be future world champions, and they certainly looked the part with how they were booked on Monday Night RAW tonight. Let's just hope they weren't booked to look strong just to lose at SummerSlam and fall back down the card.