Adam Pearce sends a message after WWE makes a huge announcement on Rhea Ripley

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently took to Twitter/X to react to Rhea Ripley's upcoming Women's World Title defense being confirmed on this week's episode of WWE RAW. The Eradicator is set to face IYO SKY on the March 3, 2024, edition of the red brand.

On last week's Monday Night Show, SKY lost her chance to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match when Rhea Ripley caused a disqualification in her match against Liv Morgan, which resulted in Morgan winning. IYO SKY soon after confronted The Eradicator, who expressed remorse over how things unfolded.

Tonight, the two seem to have resolved their differences after Rhea Ripley revealed that Adam Pearce had given the go-ahead for a title match between her and SKY. It was revealed that Ripley will defend her Women's Title on RAW on March 3, just a few days after Elimination Chamber 2025.

Pearce has now reacted to the match graphic posted by WWE's social media team on their Twitter/X account. Check it out below:

"It is official," tweeted Pearce.

Although it seems unlikely Ripley will lose her title anytime before WrestleMania 41, IYO SKY is sure to take her to the limits inside the squared circle.

