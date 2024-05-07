Adam Pearce sends a three-word message after massive title match gets confirmed on WWE RAW

Adam Pearce recently sent an interesting reaction after a major title match got confirmed on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The said match is none other than the much-anticipated Women's World Championship clash between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, which is set to go down at the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Premium Live Event.

Following Rhea Ripley's unfortunate injury that forced her to vacate the title, The Man was crowned the new Women's World Champion in a Battle Royal on RAW. Lynch had eliminated Liv Morgan in the Battle Royal to capture the gold. Over the last couple of weeks, Morgan has been at loggerheads with Becky Lynch, which indicated the two performers could soon be on a collision course.

Their match was finally confirmed on the latest episode of WWE RAW, where Lynch revealed that she would be defending her title against Liv Morgan at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event on May 25, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Now, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has reacted to the announcement with a three-word message.

"It is official."

While Lynch has only recently won the Women's World Championship, Liv Morgan could give her a run for her money as she is riding a great wave of momentum. Morgan had secured a decisive win over Nia Jax on last week's episode of RAW.

Damage CTRL attacked Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Following their verbal battle on WWE RAW, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan were confronted by Damage CTRL, who were only recently drafted to the red brand.

The heel stable surrounded the ring and it looked like Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan could join hands to take down the faction. However, as it turned out, Morgan rolled out of the ring, leaving Lynch to deal with Damage CTRL all by herself.

The Man was eventually rescued by Lyra Valkyria, who later defeated Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai in the first round of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. Moreover, for those unaware, Lynch and Valkyria share plenty of history, as the latter defeated the former for the NXT Women's Championship back in October 2023.